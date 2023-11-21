Tuesday's contest that pits the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-3) against the Texas Southern Tigers (0-4) at Mabee Center has a projected final score of 72-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oral Roberts, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 21.

There is no line set for the game.

Texas Southern vs. Oral Roberts Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Mabee Center

Texas Southern vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction

Prediction: Oral Roberts 72, Texas Southern 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Southern vs. Oral Roberts

Computer Predicted Spread: Oral Roberts (-8.9)

Oral Roberts (-8.9) Computer Predicted Total: 134.3

Texas Southern Performance Insights

With 69.2 points per game on offense, Texas Southern was 241st in college basketball last season. On defense, it allowed 71.9 points per contest, which ranked 235th in college basketball.

The Tigers grabbed 33.9 boards per game (58th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 32.1 rebounds per contest (247th-ranked).

Texas Southern ranked 281st in the country with 11.8 dimes per contest.

The Tigers struggled in the turnover area last season, ranking 25th-worst in college basketball with 14.0 turnovers per game. They ranked 102nd with 12.9 forced turnovers per contest.

It was a tough season for the Tigers in terms of three-pointers, as they recorded only 4.6 made threes per game (third-worst in college basketball) and sank just 27.3% of their attempted three-pointers (-2-worst).

Last year Texas Southern ceded 6.8 threes per game (128th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 33.7% (178th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Texas Southern attempted 43.1 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 71.9% of the shots it attempted (and 82% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 16.8 three-pointers per contest, which were 28.1% of its shots (and 18% of the team's buckets).

