Texas Southern vs. Oral Roberts November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (0-1) face the Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Texas Southern vs. Oral Roberts Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Buy Tickets for Other Texas Southern Games
Texas Southern Top Players (2022-23)
- John Walker III: 12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Joirdon Karl Nicholas: 10.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Davon Barnes: 13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zytarious Mortle: 7.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- PJ Henry: 12.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Oral Roberts Top Players (2022-23)
- Max Abmas: 21.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Connor Vanover: 12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.1 BLK
- Kareem Thompson: 8.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Issac McBride: 11.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Carlos Jurgens: 9.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Texas Southern vs. Oral Roberts Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Oral Roberts Rank
|Oral Roberts AVG
|Texas Southern AVG
|Texas Southern Rank
|3rd
|83.3
|Points Scored
|69.2
|241st
|179th
|70.2
|Points Allowed
|71.9
|235th
|49th
|34.2
|Rebounds
|33.9
|58th
|256th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|48th
|2nd
|10.7
|3pt Made
|4.6
|356th
|62nd
|14.7
|Assists
|11.8
|281st
|6th
|9.0
|Turnovers
|14.0
|334th
