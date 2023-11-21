The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (0-1) face the Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Texas Southern vs. Oral Roberts Game Information

Texas Southern Top Players (2022-23)

John Walker III: 12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Joirdon Karl Nicholas: 10.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Davon Barnes: 13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Zytarious Mortle: 7.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK PJ Henry: 12.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Oral Roberts Top Players (2022-23)

Max Abmas: 21.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

21.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Connor Vanover: 12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.1 BLK

12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.1 BLK Kareem Thompson: 8.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Issac McBride: 11.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Carlos Jurgens: 9.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Texas Southern vs. Oral Roberts Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Oral Roberts Rank Oral Roberts AVG Texas Southern AVG Texas Southern Rank 3rd 83.3 Points Scored 69.2 241st 179th 70.2 Points Allowed 71.9 235th 49th 34.2 Rebounds 33.9 58th 256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th 2nd 10.7 3pt Made 4.6 356th 62nd 14.7 Assists 11.8 281st 6th 9.0 Turnovers 14.0 334th

