When the Boston Celtics (11-3) and Milwaukee Bucks (10-4) face off at TD Garden on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Bucks

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, BSWI

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics dropped their previous game to the Hornets, 121-118 in OT, on Monday. Tatum was their high scorer with 45 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 45 13 6 0 2 7 Payton Pritchard 21 6 3 2 0 5 Kristaps Porzingis 17 8 0 2 3 1

Bucks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Bucks topped the Wizards on Monday, 142-129. Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 42 points (and chipped in eight assists and 13 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 42 13 8 1 1 0 Damian Lillard 22 5 7 0 0 3 Khris Middleton 18 6 7 0 0 0

Celtics vs Bucks Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum is putting up 29.7 points, 4.0 assists and 8.3 boards per game.

Jaylen Brown puts up 24.7 points, 6.0 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and 45.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.7 made 3-pointers per contest (10th in NBA).

Kristaps Porzingis puts up 20.7 points, 7.7 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 58.3% from the field and 47.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White's numbers for the season are 15.0 points, 4.3 assists and 4.3 boards per contest.

Jrue Holiday puts up 12.3 points, 6.3 boards and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 50.0% from the floor and 25.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo gets the Bucks 24.5 points, 11.5 boards and 3.0 assists per contest. He also averages 1.5 steals and 2.0 blocks.

Damian Lillard chips in with 22.5 points per game, plus 6.0 boards and 4.5 assists.

Malik Beasley's numbers for the season are 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, making 50.0% of his shots from the floor and 45.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per contest.

Bobby Portis' averages for the season are 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists, making 55.6% of his shots from the floor.

Brook Lopez averages 13.0 points, 2.5 boards and 0.5 assists, making 55.6% of his shots from the floor and 55.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.

