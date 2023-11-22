Top Celtics vs. Bucks Players to Watch - November 22
When the Boston Celtics (11-3) and Milwaukee Bucks (10-4) face off at TD Garden on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be two players to watch.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, BSWI
Celtics' Last Game
The Celtics dropped their previous game to the Hornets, 121-118 in OT, on Monday. Tatum was their high scorer with 45 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|45
|13
|6
|0
|2
|7
|Payton Pritchard
|21
|6
|3
|2
|0
|5
|Kristaps Porzingis
|17
|8
|0
|2
|3
|1
Bucks' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Bucks topped the Wizards on Monday, 142-129. Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 42 points (and chipped in eight assists and 13 boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|42
|13
|8
|1
|1
|0
|Damian Lillard
|22
|5
|7
|0
|0
|3
|Khris Middleton
|18
|6
|7
|0
|0
|0
Celtics vs Bucks Additional Info
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum is putting up 29.7 points, 4.0 assists and 8.3 boards per game.
- Jaylen Brown puts up 24.7 points, 6.0 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and 45.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.7 made 3-pointers per contest (10th in NBA).
- Kristaps Porzingis puts up 20.7 points, 7.7 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 58.3% from the field and 47.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Derrick White's numbers for the season are 15.0 points, 4.3 assists and 4.3 boards per contest.
- Jrue Holiday puts up 12.3 points, 6.3 boards and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 50.0% from the floor and 25.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo gets the Bucks 24.5 points, 11.5 boards and 3.0 assists per contest. He also averages 1.5 steals and 2.0 blocks.
- Damian Lillard chips in with 22.5 points per game, plus 6.0 boards and 4.5 assists.
- Malik Beasley's numbers for the season are 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, making 50.0% of his shots from the floor and 45.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per contest.
- Bobby Portis' averages for the season are 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists, making 55.6% of his shots from the floor.
- Brook Lopez averages 13.0 points, 2.5 boards and 0.5 assists, making 55.6% of his shots from the floor and 55.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.
