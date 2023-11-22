Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Dallas County, Texas today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carter High School at Atascocita High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Humble, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
