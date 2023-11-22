The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-3) will look to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at McDermott Center. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals shot at a 44.2% clip from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Gamecocks averaged.
  • Last season, Incarnate Word had an 8-7 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.6% from the field.
  • The Cardinals were the 340th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Gamecocks finished 178th.
  • The Cardinals put up only 0.5 more points per game last year (70.8) than the Gamecocks gave up to opponents (70.3).
  • When it scored more than 70.3 points last season, Incarnate Word went 7-8.

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Incarnate Word scored 75.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 67.0.
  • The Cardinals gave up fewer points at home (70.5 per game) than on the road (78.5) last season.
  • At home, Incarnate Word sunk 6.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.6). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (36.2%) than on the road (34.4%).

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ Tulsa L 85-71 Donald W. Reynolds Center
11/14/2023 Schreiner W 104-63 McDermott Center
11/18/2023 @ UAPB W 100-81 H.O. Clemmons Arena
11/22/2023 Jacksonville State - McDermott Center
11/25/2023 @ UTSA - UTSA Convocation Center
11/26/2023 Jacksonville State - UTSA Convocation Center

