The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-3) will try to end a three-game losing skid when visiting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at McDermott Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas

McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville State Moneyline Incarnate Word Moneyline BetMGM Jacksonville State (-2.5) 140.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Jacksonville State (-2.5) 140.5 -152 +124 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Incarnate Word won 14 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 11 times.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs last year, the Cardinals had an ATS record of 12-9.

Jacksonville State went 13-13-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 13 Gamecocks games went over the point total.

