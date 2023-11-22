The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-3) are 2.5-point favorites as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at McDermott Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 140.5 points.

Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: McDermott Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jacksonville State -2.5 140.5

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Incarnate Word combined with its opponent to score more than 140.5 points in 15 of 25 games last season.

Cardinals outings last year had a 144.6-point average over/under, 4.1 more points than this game's total.

The Cardinals covered the spread 14 times in 31 games last year.

Last season, Incarnate Word won five out of the 20 games, or 25%, in which it was the underdog.

Last season, the Cardinals won four of their 19 games, or 21.1%, when they were an underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 140.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 140.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jacksonville State 9 34.6% 69.9 140.7 70.3 144.2 137.7 Incarnate Word 15 60% 70.8 140.7 73.9 144.2 140.7

Additional Incarnate Word Insights & Trends

The Cardinals' 70.8 points per game last year were only 0.5 more points than the 70.3 the Gamecocks gave up to opponents.

Incarnate Word went 7-3 against the spread and 7-8 overall when it scored more than 70.3 points last season.

Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jacksonville State 13-13-0 3-3 13-13-0 Incarnate Word 14-11-0 12-9 14-11-0

Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Jacksonville State Incarnate Word 9-5 Home Record 7-7 3-12 Away Record 3-12 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 72.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.5 65.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

