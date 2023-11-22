Joe Pavelski Game Preview: Stars vs. Golden Knights - November 22
The Dallas Stars, Joe Pavelski included, will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Pavelski against the Golden Knights, we have plenty of info to help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Joe Pavelski vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info
|Stars vs Golden Knights Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction
|Stars vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
|Stars vs Golden Knights Player Props
|How to Watch Stars vs Golden Knights
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pavelski Season Stats Insights
- Pavelski has averaged 16:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).
- Pavelski has a goal in eight of 17 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Pavelski has a point in 12 of 17 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.
- Pavelski has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 17 games played, including multiple assists once.
- Pavelski's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Pavelski Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 47 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks eighth.
- The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +17.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|17
|Games
|10
|17
|Points
|6
|8
|Goals
|2
|9
|Assists
|4
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.