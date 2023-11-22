Keldon Johnson plus his San Antonio Spurs teammates face off versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Johnson, in his previous game (November 20 loss against the Clippers), put up 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

With prop bets available for Johnson, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-114)

Over 18.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+114)

Over 5.5 (+114) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-154)

Over 3.5 (-154) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+142)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Clippers allowed 113.1 points per contest last year, 12th in the league.

The Clippers were the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA last season, allowing 43.1 boards per contest.

The Clippers conceded 25 assists per game last year (10th in the NBA).

On defense, the Clippers conceded 12.2 made three-pointers per game last year, 12th in the league.

Keldon Johnson vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 32 22 10 5 2 0 1 10/29/2023 24 5 5 1 1 0 1

