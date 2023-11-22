Will Mason Marchment light the lamp when the Dallas Stars take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mason Marchment score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Marchment stats and insights

Marchment has scored in four of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 47 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Marchment recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 16:35 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 14:42 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:53 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 1 0 1 13:22 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:46 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 16:14 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:40 Home L 3-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:30 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 12:46 Away W 4-3 11/1/2023 Flames 1 1 0 12:00 Away W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.