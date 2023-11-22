Wednesday's game between the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) and Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) going head to head at Imperial Arena has a projected final score of 79-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Carolina, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET on November 22.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 79, Northern Iowa 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-8.5)

North Carolina (-8.5) Computer Predicted Total: 148.6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northern Iowa Performance Insights

On offense, Northern Iowa was the 210th-ranked squad in the nation (70.1 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 169th (69.9 points allowed per game).

The Panthers were 298th in the nation in rebounds per game (29.6) and 106th in rebounds allowed (30.1) last season.

Last season Northern Iowa was ranked 300th in the country in assists with 11.6 per game.

At 7.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34% from downtown last year, the Panthers were 182nd and 183rd in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Northern Iowa was the seventh-worst squad in the country in 3-pointers allowed (9.3 per game) and 282nd in 3-point percentage defensively (35.4%) last season.

Last year, Northern Iowa attempted 60.9% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 39.1% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 70.6% of Northern Iowa's buckets were 2-pointers, and 29.4% were 3-pointers.

North Carolina Performance Insights

On offense, North Carolina averaged 76.2 points per game (68th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It surrendered 70.9 points per contest on defense (204th-ranked).

The Tar Heels were top-25 last year in rebounding, ranking seventh-best in college basketball with 36.6 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 192nd with 31.5 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last year North Carolina ranked 274th in college basketball in assists, putting up 11.9 per game.

The Tar Heels averaged 10.5 turnovers per game (44th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 10.1 turnovers per contest (327th-ranked).

Last season the Tar Heels made 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 31.2% (328th-ranked) from three-point land.

North Carolina was 82nd in college basketball with 6.5 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 120th with a 33% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

North Carolina took 62.4% two-pointers and 37.6% from beyond the arc last season. Of the team's baskets, 73% were two-pointers and 27% were threes.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.