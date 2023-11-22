The Rice Owls (1-3) will be trying to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the New Mexico Lobos (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. It airs at 9:45 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the New Mexico vs. Rice matchup in this article.

Rice vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rice vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Mexico Moneyline Rice Moneyline BetMGM New Mexico (-7.5) 164.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel New Mexico (-7.5) 165.5 -400 +300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Rice vs. New Mexico Betting Trends (2022-23)

Rice compiled a 13-16-0 record against the spread last year.

When playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs last year, the Owls had an ATS record of 3-4.

New Mexico went 16-13-0 ATS last season.

The Lobos and their opponents combined to hit the over 20 out of 29 times last season.

