Wednesday's contest features the Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) and the SMU Mustangs (4-1) clashing at Suncoast Credit Union Arena (on November 22) at 8:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-69 victory for Wisconsin, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

SMU vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

SMU vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 72, SMU 69

Spread & Total Prediction for SMU vs. Wisconsin

Computer Predicted Spread: Wisconsin (-3.3)

Wisconsin (-3.3) Computer Predicted Total: 141.5

SMU has put together a 2-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Wisconsin is 2-3-0. One of the Mustangs' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Badgers' games have gone over.

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs have a +66 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.2 points per game. They're putting up 77.2 points per game to rank 161st in college basketball and are allowing 64 per outing to rank 74th in college basketball.

SMU is 61st in college basketball at 38.2 rebounds per game. That's 5.8 more than the 32.4 its opponents average.

SMU makes 1.4 more threes per game than the opposition, 7 (209th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.6.

The Mustangs' 92.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 221st in college basketball, and the 76.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 31st in college basketball.

SMU has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (95th in college basketball action), 4.2 fewer than the 14.6 it forces on average (79th in college basketball).

