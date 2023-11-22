The San Antonio Spurs (3-11) have just one player on the injury report, Devin Vassell, for their matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (5-7) at Frost Bank Center on Wednesday, November 22 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Clippers will look for another victory over the Spurs following a 124-99 win on Monday. Paul George led the way with a team-high 28 points in the victory for the Clippers, while Keldon Johnson scored 22 points in the loss for the Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Devin Vassell SG Questionable Adductor 20.7 3.0 1.7

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Quadricep), Mason Plumlee: Out (Knee)

Spurs vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and BSSC

