Player prop bet options for Paul George, Victor Wembanyama and others are available when the Los Angeles Clippers visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Spurs vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSC

BSSW and BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs Clippers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -159)

The 18.5-point prop total for Wembanyama on Wednesday is 2.8 higher than his season scoring average, which is 15.7.

He has grabbed 7.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (8.5).

Wembanyama's assist average -- 1.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Wednesday's over/under (2.5).

Wembanyama averages one made three-pointer, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: -154) 2.5 (Over: +140)

The 14 points Keldon Johnson scores per game are 4.5 less than his over/under on Wednesday (18.5).

He has pulled down six rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Johnson has averaged four assists this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He has made 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: +116) 3.5 (Over: +130) 3.5 (Over: +134)

The 24.5-point total set for George on Wednesday is 2.8 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 3.7 rebounds per game, 2.8 fewer than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (6.5).

George's season-long assist average -- four per game -- is 0.5 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (3.5).

George's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Kawhi Leonard Props

The 23.5-point prop bet set for Kawhi Leonard on Wednesday is 0.5 higher than his scoring average on the season.

His per-game rebounding average of 5.7 is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

Leonard averages five assists, 1.5 more than Wednesday's prop bet (3.5).

His four made three-pointers average is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.