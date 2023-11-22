The San Antonio Spurs (3-11) and the Los Angeles Clippers (5-7) are scheduled to square off on Wednesday at Frost Bank Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Victor Wembanyama is one of the players to watch.

Spurs vs. Clippers

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, BSSC

Spurs' Last Game

The Clippers beat the Spurs, 124-99, on Monday. Paul George scored a team-high 28 points for the Clippers, and chipped in five rebounds and six assists. Keldon Johnson had 22 points, plus 10 rebounds and five assists, for the Spurs.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keldon Johnson 22 10 5 1 0 2 Cedi Osman 17 5 1 0 0 2 Zach Collins 12 3 0 2 0 1

Spurs Players

Wembanyama puts up 15.7 points, 7.3 boards and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in NBA) and 1.7 blocks.

Devin Vassell posts 20.7 points, 3.0 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocks.

Johnson's numbers on the season are 14.0 points, 6.0 boards and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 42.1% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Zach Collins is posting 10.7 points, 5.0 assists and 5.7 boards per game.

Tre Jones is averaging 9.0 points, 6.0 assists and 4.3 boards per contest.

