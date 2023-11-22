The Tarleton State Texans (3-2) face the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.

Tarleton State vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Tarleton State Players to Watch

Jakorie Smith: 16.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Lue Williams: 13 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

13 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Kiandre Gaddy: 12.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Devon Barnes: 9 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

9 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Emmanuel Innocenti: 4.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch

Tarleton State vs. CSU Bakersfield Stat Comparison

Tarleton State Rank Tarleton State AVG CSU Bakersfield AVG CSU Bakersfield Rank 253rd 70.8 Points Scored 69.4 268th 147th 68.4 Points Allowed 71 204th 273rd 31.2 Rebounds 30.8 283rd 107th 10.6 Off. Rebounds 9.6 175th 325th 5 3pt Made 4.2 348th 281st 11.2 Assists 10.2 324th 303rd 14.2 Turnovers 11 120th

