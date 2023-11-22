The Tarleton State Texans (3-2) face the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.

Tarleton State vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information

Tarleton State Players to Watch

  • Jakorie Smith: 16.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Lue Williams: 13 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Kiandre Gaddy: 12.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Devon Barnes: 9 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Emmanuel Innocenti: 4.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch

Tarleton State vs. CSU Bakersfield Stat Comparison

Tarleton State Rank Tarleton State AVG CSU Bakersfield AVG CSU Bakersfield Rank
253rd 70.8 Points Scored 69.4 268th
147th 68.4 Points Allowed 71 204th
273rd 31.2 Rebounds 30.8 283rd
107th 10.6 Off. Rebounds 9.6 175th
325th 5 3pt Made 4.2 348th
281st 11.2 Assists 10.2 324th
303rd 14.2 Turnovers 11 120th

