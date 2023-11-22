The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-3) visit the Texas State Bobcats (2-3) after losing three road games in a row. The Bobcats are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup's point total is 144.5.

Texas State vs. Southern Utah Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Thomas Assembly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas State -3.5 144.5

Texas State Betting Records & Stats

Only one of Texas State's five matchups has gone over 144.5 points.

Texas State has had an average of 133.0 points in its games this season, 11.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Bobcats are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Texas State has won two out of the three games in which it has been favored.

The Bobcats have played as a favorite of -165 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Texas State.

Texas State vs. Southern Utah Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 144.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 144.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas State 7 22.6% 66.0 148.8 66.7 141.4 131.6 Southern Utah 19 67.9% 82.8 148.8 74.7 141.4 148.8

Additional Texas State Insights & Trends

The 63.0 points per game the Bobcats average are 13.5 fewer points than the Thunderbirds give up (76.5).

Texas State vs. Southern Utah Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas State 13-18-0 2-7 17-14-0 Southern Utah 15-13-0 3-3 15-13-0

Texas State vs. Southern Utah Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas State Southern Utah 4-10 Home Record 13-2 7-7 Away Record 5-8 1-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 66.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 92.8 63.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-7-0

