Tyler Seguin Game Preview: Stars vs. Golden Knights - November 22
Tyler Seguin will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights meet at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Looking to wager on Seguin's props? Here is some information to help you.
Tyler Seguin vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)
Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info
|Stars vs Golden Knights Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction
|Stars vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
|Stars vs Golden Knights Player Props
|How to Watch Stars vs Golden Knights
Seguin Season Stats Insights
- Seguin has averaged 16:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +8).
- Seguin has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 17 games played, including multiple goals once.
- In nine of 17 games this year, Seguin has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
- Seguin has an assist in seven of 17 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Seguin's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he goes over.
- The implied probability of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.
Seguin Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 47 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks eighth.
- The team's +17 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|17
|Games
|10
|14
|Points
|2
|6
|Goals
|1
|8
|Assists
|1
