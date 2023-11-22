Wednesday's contest features the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-2) and the Alcorn State Braves (1-5) facing off at College Park Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 84-73 victory for heavily favored UT Arlington according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 22.

The matchup has no set line.

UT Arlington vs. Alcorn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Arlington, Texas

Venue: College Park Center

UT Arlington vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Arlington 84, Alcorn State 73

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Arlington vs. Alcorn State

Computer Predicted Spread: UT Arlington (-10.6)

UT Arlington (-10.6) Computer Predicted Total: 156.7

UT Arlington Performance Insights

On offense, UT Arlington was the 314th-ranked team in college basketball (66.4 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 123rd (68.4 points conceded per game).

Last year, the Mavericks were 69th in the nation in rebounds (33.6 per game) and 175th in rebounds allowed (31.1).

UT Arlington was 143rd in the country in assists (13.5 per game) last year.

At 6.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32% from downtown last season, the Mavericks were 285th and 299th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Last season, UT Arlington was 204th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (7.4 per game) and 327th in defensive 3-point percentage (36.4%).

UT Arlington took 34.5% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 65.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.7% of UT Arlington's buckets were 3-pointers, and 73.3% were 2-pointers.

