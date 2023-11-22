The UT Arlington Mavericks (1-0) will meet the Alcorn State Braves (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

UT Arlington vs. Alcorn State Game Information

UT Arlington Top Players (2022-23)

Chendall Weaver: 9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Kyron Gibson: 11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Shemar Wilson: 10.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK Marion Humphrey: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Aaron Johnson-Cash: 7.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Alcorn State Top Players (2022-23)

Byron Joshua: 11 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jeremiah Kendall: 11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Dominic Brewton: 12 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

12 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Dekedran Thorn: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Keondre Montgomery: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

UT Arlington vs. Alcorn State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UT Arlington Rank UT Arlington AVG Alcorn State AVG Alcorn State Rank 314th 66.4 Points Scored 67.7 280th 123rd 68.4 Points Allowed 70.6 195th 69th 33.6 Rebounds 31.2 220th 11th 11.4 Off. Rebounds 10.4 35th 285th 6.4 3pt Made 5.1 346th 143rd 13.5 Assists 9.8 355th 272nd 12.8 Turnovers 11.8 175th

