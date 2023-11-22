Wednesday's contest between the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-2) and UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-4) going head to head at UTRGV Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 77-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Oral Roberts, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on November 22.

The Vaqueros fell in their last game 67-57 against Incarnate Word on Sunday.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction

Prediction: Oral Roberts 77, UT Rio Grande Valley 71

Other WAC Predictions

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Vaqueros had a -158 scoring differential last season, falling short by 5.2 points per game. They put up 62.3 points per game, 237th in college basketball, and allowed 67.5 per contest to rank 262nd in college basketball.

With 65.5 points per game in WAC matchups, UT Rio Grande Valley scored 3.2 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (62.3 PPG).

Offensively, the Vaqueros put up 61.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 63.8 points per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, UT Rio Grande Valley gave up 63.4 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it allowed 71.6.

