A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Bradley Braves (4-0) visit the UTEP Miners (5-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. The Braves are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Miners, victors in five in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UTEP vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

UTEP Stats Insights

The Miners have shot at a 54.5% clip from the field this season, 17.6 percentage points higher than the 36.9% shooting opponents of the Braves have averaged.

UTEP has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.9% from the field.

The Braves are the rebounding team in the nation, the Miners rank 150th.

The Miners score an average of 95.6 points per game, 26.3 more points than the 69.3 the Braves give up to opponents.

UTEP is 5-0 when it scores more than 69.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UTEP averaged 69.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 66.6.

The Miners gave up fewer points at home (63.8 per game) than on the road (74.7) last season.

At home, UTEP sunk 4.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged away (4.9). UTEP's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.1%) than away (30.9%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTEP Upcoming Schedule