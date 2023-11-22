The UTEP Miners (5-0) will meet the Bradley Braves (4-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This matchup is available on CBS Sports Network.

UTEP vs. Bradley Game Information

UTEP Players to Watch

  • Tae Hardy: 17 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Zid Powell: 13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4 AST, 2.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Calvin Solomon: 10.4 PTS, 5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Otis Frazier III: 11.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Elijah Jones: 11 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Bradley Top Players (2022-23)

  • Malevy Leons: 11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Rienk Mast: 13.8 PTS, 8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Duke Deen: 9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Connor Hickman: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ja'Shon Henry: 9.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

UTEP vs. Bradley Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UTEP Rank UTEP AVG Bradley AVG Bradley Rank
262nd 68.5 Points Scored 70.7 198th
127th 68.5 Points Allowed 62.7 21st
183rd 31.7 Rebounds 33 101st
54th 10 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th
352nd 4.9 3pt Made 7.9 112th
268th 12 Assists 13.3 157th
350th 15 Turnovers 11.1 104th

