Wyatt Johnston Game Preview: Stars vs. Golden Knights - November 22
The Dallas Stars, Wyatt Johnston among them, face the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, at American Airlines Center. Prop bets for Johnston in that upcoming Stars-Golden Knights game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Wyatt Johnston vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info
|Stars vs Golden Knights Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction
|Stars vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
|Stars vs Golden Knights Player Props
|How to Watch Stars vs Golden Knights
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Johnston Season Stats Insights
- Johnston's plus-minus this season, in 16:58 per game on the ice, is 0.
- In six of 17 games this year, Johnston has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Johnston has a point in eight games this year (out of 17), including multiple points four times.
- In six of 17 games this year, Johnston has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- The implied probability that Johnston goes over his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.
- There is a 35.1% chance of Johnston having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Johnston Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 47 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks eighth.
- The team's goal differential (+17) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|17
|Games
|10
|14
|Points
|1
|7
|Goals
|1
|7
|Assists
|0
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.