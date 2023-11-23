The Dallas Cowboys (7-3) square off against a fellow NFC East opponent when they host the Washington Commanders (4-7) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at AT&T Stadium, and if you're looking for best bets, we have them.

When is Cowboys vs. Commanders?

  • Game Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023
  • Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The Cowboys are the bet in this matchup. They're favored by 7.0 more points in the model than BetMGM (20.5 to 13.5).
  • The Cowboys have an 88.9% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Cowboys have won seven of the eight games they were favored on the moneyline this season (87.5%).
  • Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
  • This season, the Commanders have been the underdog seven times and won three of those games.
  • Washington has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +550.

Other Week 12 Best Bets

  • Packers vs Lions

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Dallas (-13.5)
    • The Cowboys have covered the spread seven times this season (7-3-0).
    • Dallas is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.
    • The Commanders have registered a 5-5-1 record against the spread this year.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Under (48.5)
    • These teams average a combined 51.7 points per game, 3.2 more points than the over/under of 48.5 set for this game.
    • The Cowboys and the Commanders have seen their opponents average a combined 3.3 less points per game than the point total of 48.5 set in this matchup.
    • Six of the Cowboys' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (60%).
    • The Commanders have gone over in six of their 11 games with a set total (54.5%).

    Tony Pollard Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    10 59.0 3 20.9 0

    Logan Thomas Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    10 40.9 3

