How to Watch Lions vs. Packers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 12
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Detroit Lions (8-2) head into a matchup against the Green Bay Packers (4-6) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Ford Field on a three-game winning streak.
In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Lions vs. Packers
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
Lions vs. Packers Insights
- The Lions rack up 27.2 points per game, seven more than the Packers allow per matchup (20.2).
- Green Bay puts up 20.2 points per game, comparable to the 22.9 Detroit surrenders.
- The Lions rack up 71.7 more yards per game (399.6) than the Packers allow per contest (327.9).
- Green Bay racks up only 6.6 more yards per game (319.6) than Detroit gives up (313).
- This season, the Lions average 136.6 yards per game on the ground, just 1.9 more yards than the Packers allow per outing (134.7).
- Green Bay rushes for 102.1 yards per game, 12.6 more than the 89.5 Detroit allows per contest.
- The Lions have turned the ball over 14 times this season, five more turnovers than the Packers have forced (9).
- Green Bay has 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for Detroit.
Lions Home Performance
- The Lions put up 30 points per game at home (2.8 more than their overall average), and concede 21.4 at home (1.5 less than overall).
- The Lions' average yards gained (395.4) and conceded (281.8) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 399.6 and 313, respectively.
- In home games, Detroit accumulates 252.8 passing yards per game and concedes 184.2. That's less than it gains (263) and allows (223.5) overall.
- The Lions rack up 142.6 rushing yards per game at home (six more than their overall average), and concede 97.6 at home (8.1 more than overall).
- At home, the Lions convert 46.7% of third downs and allow 35.1% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (42.3%), and less than they allow (35.3%).
Lions Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/30/2023
|Las Vegas
|W 26-14
|ABC/ESPN
|11/12/2023
|at Los Angeles
|W 41-38
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|Chicago
|W 31-26
|FOX
|11/23/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|at New Orleans
|-
|FOX
|12/10/2023
|at Chicago
|-
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|Denver
|-
|-
Packers Away Performance
- The Packers put up 22.2 points per game in away games (two more than their overall average), and give up 20.8 away from home (0.6 more than overall).
- The Packers' average yards gained away from home (313.6) is lower than their overall average (319.6). But their average yards conceded in road games (339.8) is higher than overall (327.9).
- Green Bay's average passing yards gained (205.8) and allowed (184) in road games are both lower than its overall averages of 217.5 and 193.2, respectively.
- The Packers rack up 107.8 rushing yards per game in away games (5.7 more than their overall average), and give up 155.8 in road games (21.1 more than overall).
- The Packers' offensive third-down percentage on the road (44.8%) is higher than their overall average (43.5%). Their defensive third-down percentage on the road (34.8%) is lower than overall (39.2%).
Packers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/5/2023
|Los Angeles
|W 20-3
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|L 23-19
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|Los Angeles
|W 23-20
|FOX
|11/23/2023
|at Detroit
|-
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|Kansas City
|-
|NBC
|12/11/2023
|at New York
|-
|ABC
|12/17/2023
|Tampa Bay
|-
|FOX
