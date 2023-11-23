The 2023 edition of the Egg Bowl takes place on Thursday, November 23 with the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (9-2) visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-6) at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Rebels are favorites, by 11.5 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline Mississippi State Moneyline BetMGM Ole Miss (-11.5) 55.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ole Miss (-10.5) 55.5 -410 +315 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends

Ole Miss has compiled a 5-4-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Rebels have been favored by 11.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Mississippi State has put together a 3-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bulldogs have not covered the spread when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Ole Miss & Mississippi State 2023 Futures Odds

Ole Miss To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 Mississippi State To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

