Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 23
The 2023 edition of the Egg Bowl takes place on Thursday, November 23 with the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (9-2) visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-6) at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Rebels are favorites, by 11.5 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Starkville, Mississippi
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ole Miss (-11.5)
|55.5
|-450
|+340
|FanDuel
|Ole Miss (-10.5)
|55.5
|-410
|+315
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends
- Ole Miss has compiled a 5-4-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Rebels have been favored by 11.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
- Mississippi State has put together a 3-8-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Bulldogs have not covered the spread when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
Ole Miss & Mississippi State 2023 Futures Odds
|Ole Miss
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|Mississippi State
|To Win the SEC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
