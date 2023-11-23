Will Rico Dowdle Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
All of Rico Dowdle's stats can be found below.
On the ground, Dowdle has season stats of 55 rushes for 235 yards and one TD, picking up 4.3 yards per attempt. He also has nine catches on 10 targets for 54 yards.
Rico Dowdle Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other running back is on the injury report for the Cowboys.
Week 12 Injury Reports
Cowboys vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Day: November 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM
- Game Time: 4:30 PM
Dowdle 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|55
|235
|1
|4.3
|10
|9
|54
|1
Dowdle Game-by-Game

|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|6
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|7
|26
|0
|1
|17
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|4
|21
|0
|3
|25
|1
|Week 4
|Patriots
|3
|9
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|5
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Rams
|5
|18
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|12
|79
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Panthers
|8
|23
|0
|2
|-3
|0
