How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Penn State on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) will aim to continue a four-game win run when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The Nittany Lions have also won four games in a row.
Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Texas A&M Stats Insights
- The Aggies made 43.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions allowed to their opponents (43%).
- Texas A&M had a 15-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43% from the field.
- The Aggies were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Nittany Lions ranked 278th.
- Last year, the 72.8 points per game the Aggies put up were just 4.6 more points than the Nittany Lions gave up (68.2).
- Texas A&M had a 16-5 record last season when putting up more than 68.2 points.
Penn State Stats Insights
- The Nittany Lions' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.6 percentage points higher than the Aggies had given up to their opponents (40.7%).
- Penn State went 18-8 when it shot higher than 40.7% from the field.
- The Aggies ranked 19th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Nittany Lions ranked 355th.
- The Nittany Lions' 72.2 points per game last year were 5.7 more points than the 66.5 the Aggies allowed to opponents.
- Penn State had a 17-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 72.8 points.
Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Texas A&M was worse at home last season, posting 73.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game in road games.
- The Aggies allowed 60.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67 when playing on the road.
- At home, Texas A&M made the same number of threes per game as on the road (6.3). Meanwhile, it had a better three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in away games (33%).
Penn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Penn State put up 75.9 points per game last season, 7.5 more than it averaged on the road (68.4).
- At home, the Nittany Lions conceded 66.5 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 72.5.
- Beyond the arc, Penn State knocked down fewer trifectas away (10.4 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (37.9%) than at home (40%) too.
Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Ohio State
|W 73-66
|Value City Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ SMU
|W 79-66
|Moody Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 74-66
|Reed Arena
|11/23/2023
|Penn State
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/29/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/6/2023
|DePaul
|-
|Reed Arena
Penn State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Lehigh
|W 74-65
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/14/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|W 83-53
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/17/2023
|Morehead State
|W 74-51
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/23/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|12/2/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
