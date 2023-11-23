The Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The Nittany Lions have also taken four games in a row.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. Penn State matchup.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline Penn State Moneyline BetMGM Texas A&M (-7.5) 136.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas A&M (-6.5) 136.5 -310 +245 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Texas A&M went 22-11-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 15 Aggies games went over the point total.

Penn State went 20-12-0 ATS last year.

The Nittany Lions and their opponents combined to hit the over 18 out of 32 times last year.

Texas A&M Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Bookmakers rate Texas A&M equally compared to the computer rankings, 25th-best in college basketball.

The implied probability of Texas A&M winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

