Texas A&M vs. Penn State November 23 Tickets & Start Time
The Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0) meet the Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN2.
Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 23
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Texas A&M Top Players (2022-23)
- Wade Taylor IV: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyrece Radford: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dexter Dennis: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Henry Coleman III: 9.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julius Marble: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Penn State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Pickett: 17.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 6.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Seth Lundy: 14.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Andrew Funk: 12.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Camren Wynter: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Myles Dread: 5.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Texas A&M vs. Penn State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Texas A&M Rank
|Texas A&M AVG
|Penn State AVG
|Penn State Rank
|149th
|72.8
|Points Scored
|72.2
|162nd
|71st
|66.5
|Points Allowed
|68.2
|120th
|54th
|34.0
|Rebounds
|30.0
|278th
|19th
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|5.4
|355th
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|10.4
|4th
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|13.7
|128th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|8.4
|4th
