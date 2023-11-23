The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-3) play the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas Tech vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas Tech Stats Insights

Last season, the Red Raiders had a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was one% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Panthers' opponents knocked down.

Texas Tech had a 12-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.9% from the field.

The Panthers ranked 298th in rebounding in college basketball. The Red Raiders finished 114th.

Last year, the 73.3 points per game the Red Raiders averaged were just 3.4 more points than the Panthers gave up (69.9).

When Texas Tech totaled more than 69.9 points last season, it went 15-5.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Texas Tech put up 11.4 more points per game (77.4) than it did when playing on the road (66).

Defensively the Red Raiders were better in home games last season, allowing 68.4 points per game, compared to 72.1 in road games.

In terms of three-point shooting, Texas Tech fared better at home last year, draining 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 35.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 33.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule