The Oklahoma Sooners versus the Princeton Tigers is one of many solid options on the Thursday college basketball slate.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 23 Washington State Cougars

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
  • Location: Cancún, Mexico

How to Watch Maryland vs. Washington State

  • TV: FloHoops

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. No. 3 Colorado Buffaloes

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
  • Location: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Colorado

  • TV: ESPN3

No. 22 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Princeton Tigers

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena
  • Location: Cypress Lake, Florida

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Princeton

  • TV: FSW Live

Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 10 NC State Wolfpack

  • Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
  • Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
  • Location: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

How to Watch Kentucky vs. NC State

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Creighton Bluejays

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
  • Location: Cancún, Mexico

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Creighton

  • TV: FloHoops

No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena
  • Location: Cypress Lake, Florida

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Indiana

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. No. 12 Texas Longhorns

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
  • Location: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Texas

