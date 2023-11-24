Avalanche vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche (12-6) visit the Minnesota Wild (5-8-4), who have fallen in five in a row, on Friday, November 24 at 8:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Avalanche vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-130)
|Wild (+105)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have been favored on the moneyline 17 times this season, and have gone 11-6 in those games.
- Colorado is 10-5 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.
- The Avalanche have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this game.
- In 11 games this season, Colorado and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
Wild Betting Insights
- This season the Wild have been an underdog in seven games, and failed to win any of them.
- Minnesota has not won as the underdog of +105 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.
- The moneyline set in this matchup implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Wild.
- Minnesota has played 11 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.
Avalanche vs Wild Additional Info
Avalanche vs. Wild Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|69 (3rd)
|Goals
|53 (26th)
|55 (12th)
|Goals Allowed
|68 (27th)
|14 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|10 (22nd)
|9 (8th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|20 (31st)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 games Colorado has gone 6-4-0 overall, with a 6-4-0 record against the spread.
- In its past 10 contests, Colorado hit the over eight times.
- The Avalanche have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 1.2 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Avalanche offense's 69 total goals (3.8 per game) are ranked third in the NHL this year.
- The Avalanche rank 12th in total goals against, giving up 3.1 goals per game (55 total) in league action.
- With a +14 goal differential, they're ranked sixth-best in the league.
Wild Advanced Stats
- The Wild went 2-5-3 in its most recent 10 contests, including a 5-5-0 ledger versus the spread in that span.
- Minnesota has hit the over in five of its past 10 games.
- The Wild total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, Wild's game goal totals average 8.8 goals, 1.5 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Wild's 53 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 26th in the league.
- The Wild's 68 total goals given up (four per game) rank 27th in the NHL.
- Their 29th-ranked goal differential is -15.
