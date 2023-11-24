Baylor vs. Florida: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 24
The Baylor Bears (5-0) will aim to build on a five-game winning run when they visit the Florida Gators (4-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Gators have won three games in a row.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Baylor vs. Florida matchup.
Baylor vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Baylor vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Baylor Moneyline
|Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Baylor (-3.5)
|157.5
|-150
|+125
|FanDuel
|Baylor (-3.5)
|156.5
|-150
|+126
Baylor vs. Florida Betting Trends
- Baylor has covered twice in four chances against the spread this season.
- A total of three out of the Bears' four games this season have gone over the point total.
- Florida has won two games against the spread this year.
- A total of five Gators games this season have gone over the point total.
Baylor Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- Sportsbooks rate Baylor considerably higher (15th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (43rd).
- Baylor's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.2%.
