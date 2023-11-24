The Baylor Bears (5-0) will aim to build on a five-game winning run when they visit the Florida Gators (4-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Gators have won three games in a row.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Baylor vs. Florida matchup.

Baylor vs. Florida Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Baylor vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor vs. Florida Betting Trends

Baylor has covered twice in four chances against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Bears' four games this season have gone over the point total.

Florida has won two games against the spread this year.

A total of five Gators games this season have gone over the point total.

Baylor Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Sportsbooks rate Baylor considerably higher (15th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (43rd).

Baylor's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.2%.

