Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Baytown Christian Academy vs. St. Joseph Catholic School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Baytown Christian Academy is on the road versus St. Joseph Catholic School on Friday, November 24 at 7:00 PM CT.
Baytown Chr. vs. STJC Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Oakwood, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Brazos County Games This Week
College Station High School at Smithson Valley High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Hutto, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Park High School at A&M Consolidated
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Harris County Games This Week
Hightower High School at C E King High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 24
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Fairbanks High School at Galena Park North Shore High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Giddings State School at The Emery/Weiner School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lamar High School - Houston at Atascocita High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stratford High School - Houston at Summer Creek High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Tomball, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockwall High School at Westfield High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Hill High School at Tomball High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
