Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Blanco High School vs. Goliad High School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, November 24, Goliad High School will host Blanco High School, beginning at 1:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Blanco vs. Goliad Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT
- Location: Seguin, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.