Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Cedar Park High School vs. A&M Consolidated Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
We have an exciting high school matchup -- A&M Consolidated vs. Cedar Park High School -- in College Station, TX on Friday, November 24, starting at 5:00 PM CT.
Cedar Park vs. A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT
- Location: College Station, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Brazos County Games This Week
College Station High School at Smithson Valley High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Hutto, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Williamson County Games This Week
Flour Bluff High School at Liberty Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: San Antonio , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Granger High School at Chilton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Belton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
