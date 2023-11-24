Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gregg County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Gregg County, Texas is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gregg County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Kilgore High School at Needville High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: New Caney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Longview High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Forneys, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.