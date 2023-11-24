The No. 6 Houston Cougars (6-0) will host the Montana Grizzlies (2-2) after winning four home games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Houston vs. Montana Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Houston Stats Insights

The Cougars make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

Houston is 6-0 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Cougars are the 48th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Grizzlies sit at 145th.

The Cougars record 6.5 more points per game (75.8) than the Grizzlies give up (69.3).

When Houston puts up more than 69.3 points, it is 4-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Houston posted 77.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.6 points per game away from home, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.

At home, the Cougars ceded 6.5 fewer points per game (54.4) than when playing on the road (60.9).

At home, Houston made 0.9 fewer threes per game (7.9) than in away games (8.8). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (34.0%) compared to in road games (39.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Upcoming Schedule