The Houston Cougars (6-0) look to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Montana Grizzlies (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Houston vs. Montana matchup.

Houston vs. Montana Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Houston vs. Montana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Houston vs. Montana Betting Trends (2022-23)

Houston won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Cougars games hit the over 16 out of 34 times last season.

Montana put together a 13-15-0 ATS record last season.

Grizzlies games went over the point total 13 out of 28 times last year.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Houston is seventh-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), but only 11th-best, according to computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, Houston has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

