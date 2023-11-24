Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Industrial High School vs. Edna High School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In 3A - District 28 play on Friday, November 24, Edna High School will host Industrial High School at 1:00 PM CT.
Industrial vs. Edna Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT
- Location: Bay City, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Jackson County Games This Week
Holland High School at Ganado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Brenham, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
