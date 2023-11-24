Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Jefferson County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Port Neches-Groves High School at Lake Creek High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Shelton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Borden County High School at Westbrook High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Sweetwater, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
