Needville High School will host Kilgore High School on Friday, November 24 at 2:30 PM CT.

Kilgore vs. Needville Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT

Location: New Caney, TX

Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Fort Bend County Games This Week

Hightower High School at C E King High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 24

Location: Houston, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Randle High School at Huntsville High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24

Location: Shenandoah, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Iowa Colony High School at Chapel Hill High School - Tyler

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

Location: Shenandoah, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Gregg County Games This Week

Longview High School at Lancaster High School