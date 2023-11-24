Lake Creek High School is hosting Port Neches-Groves High School at 4:00 PM CT on Friday, November 24.

Port Neches vs. Lake Creek Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT
  • Location: Shelton, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Montgomery County Games This Week

DeSoto High School at Willis High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games This Week

Borden County High School at Westbrook High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 25
  • Location: Sweetwater, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

