Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Red Oak High School vs. Aledo High School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Friday, November 24, Aledo High School will host Red Oak High School, kicking off at 7:30 PM CT.
Red Oak vs. Aledo Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Parker County Games This Week
Brock High School at Clyde High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Graham, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springtown High School at Brownwood High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Crowley, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Ellis County Games This Week
Midlothian Heritage High School at South Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Mesquite, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
