Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Refugio High School vs. Weimar High School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
There is a clash between 2A - teams in San Antonio , TX on Friday, November 24 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Weimar High School hosting Refugio High School.
Refugio vs. Weimar Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: San Antonio , TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Colorado County Games This Week
Columbus High School at Lorena High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Hutto, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
