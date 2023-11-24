Rice vs. UC Irvine November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Rice Owls (1-0) will meet the UC Irvine Anteaters (0-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 4:15 PM ET and air on FloHoops.
Rice vs. UC Irvine Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Rice Top Players (2022-23)
- Max Fiedler: 11.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Quincy Olivari: 18.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Travis Evee: 15.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cameron Sheffield: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mekhi Mason: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
UC Irvine Top Players (2022-23)
- Dawson Baker: 15.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DJ Davis: 15.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Devin Tillis: 7.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Pierre Crockrell II: 5.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bent Leuchten: 9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
Rice vs. UC Irvine Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UC Irvine Rank
|UC Irvine AVG
|Rice AVG
|Rice Rank
|101st
|74.8
|Points Scored
|76.9
|56th
|88th
|67.2
|Points Allowed
|76.6
|334th
|61st
|33.8
|Rebounds
|32.4
|134th
|195th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|280th
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|8.8
|42nd
|62nd
|14.7
|Assists
|15.2
|40th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
