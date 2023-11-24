Will Roope Hintz Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 24?
Should you wager on Roope Hintz to light the lamp when the Dallas Stars and the Calgary Flames meet up on Friday at 8:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)
Hintz stats and insights
- Hintz has scored in seven of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
- Hintz has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.
- Hintz averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.6%.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have conceded 64 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Hintz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|18:42
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|3
|1
|2
|17:22
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|17:19
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|14:35
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:49
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:40
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:57
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|3
|2
|1
|17:17
|Away
|W 4-3
Stars vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
